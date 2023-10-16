Restore democratic process in J&K: Congress

Wani told the party workers that people of J&K are feeling disappointed and betrayed by the BJP Government and have a strong urge for restoration of democratic process, which is being delayed to keep J&K directly ruling from Centre. “The matter of fact remains that BJP will face defeat in elections not only in J&K but in the entire country be it the assembly elections in different states or be it the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections given its(BJP’s) betrayal, anti-people policies, lies and deceit. Public are feeling cheated on account of employment, economy, development and the most popular phrase Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas of government, which is nowhere to be seen,”he said.

Wani termed lengthy speeches and tall promises of BJP leadership a tool to mislead the public and divert their attention from the real issues, but the reality is they(public) have realised that BJP has failed them on all fronts and is just doing lip service for the lust of power. BJP’s diversionary tactics and religious politics shall not work now because the public is aware as to what BJP’s intentions are and what this party has done after taking reigns of power, JKPCC Chief added.