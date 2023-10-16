Restore democratic process in J&K: Congress

Srinagar, Oct 16: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani today reiterated his demand for restoration of democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting. “ Amid ongoing district-wise review meetings, today PCC Chief presided over workers’ meeting in Bandipora and Ganderbal districts where he received feedback with regard to preparations for upcoming challenges including ULB and panchayat elections which are due this year,” the press note added.
Wani also held review meetings in Budgam and Pulwama Districts on Sunday. He also received feedback for the reparations for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Congress leader emphasized the party leaders to leave no stone unturned to ensure that their party emerge stronger.
Wani told the party workers that people of J&K are feeling disappointed and betrayed by the BJP Government and have a strong urge for restoration of democratic process, which is being delayed to keep J&K directly ruling from Centre. “The matter of fact remains that BJP will face defeat in elections not only in J&K but in the entire country be it the assembly elections in different states or be it the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections given its(BJP’s) betrayal, anti-people policies, lies and deceit. Public are feeling cheated on account of employment, economy, development and the most popular phrase Sab Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas of government, which is nowhere to be seen,”he said.
Wani termed lengthy speeches and tall promises of BJP leadership a tool to mislead the public and divert their attention from the real issues, but the reality is they(public) have realised that BJP has failed them on all fronts and is just doing lip service for the lust of power. BJP’s diversionary tactics and religious politics shall not work now because the public is aware as to what BJP’s intentions are and what this party has done after taking reigns of power, JKPCC Chief added.
Wani also said people have strong urge for restoration of democratic process which are being delayed in a systematic manne. “How long J&K will be deprived of elections . It has to happen sooner or later and that will be the end of BJP’s misleading and vendetta politics, which is responsible for pushing the country towards economic distress, extreme unemployment, price rise and various other challenge,”he said.