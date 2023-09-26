Restore democratic rights of people: Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen

He reiterated his party’s resolve to strive for restoration of the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “ Upholding honour and dignity of the people and restoration of their constitutional and democratic rights was core mission of PDF,”Hakeem Yaseen said while addressing a public meeting at Khan Sahib . He assured that PDF would be ever ready to offer any sacrifice for protecting honour and identity of the people . He urged the center to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay to restore democratic and constitutional rights of the people and to enable local people elect their own representatives.