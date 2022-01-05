Restore essential services in Banihal’s snow-bound areas: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal, Jan 5: National Conference (NC) District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen Wednesday expressed concern over the difficulties being faced by the people due to the closure of the major link roads following the recent snowfall and incessant rains in Ramban district.
A statement of NC issued here quoted Shaheen as saying that it had been snowing in the higher reaches of Banihal constituency since last evening and a lot of snow had accumulated in different villages especially hilly and inaccessible areas like Mahu, Mangit, Neel Sarachi, Trigam, Pogal, Maligam, Allinbas, Senabati Bingara, Paristan, Dardahi, Gagarnag, Runigam, Sarbagni, Chaka,Dhak, Kharwan, Phago, Hinjhal, Nowgam, Zaban,Top Neel, Batote, and Chabba and people living in these areas were facing immense problems due to blockade of roads and lack of basic amenities like drinking water, electricity, transport, eatables, and ration.
Shaheen expressed concern over the utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of minor snowfall and said that this needed to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people.
He said that in the aftermath of the ongoing snowfall and rain, the electricity supply in certain mountainous terrains had been disrupted and the water supply too had been hampered.
Shaheen said that the major link roads that include Banihal-Mangit Road, Nachlana-Mahu Road, Bawa-Trigam Road, Chamalwas-Neel Road, Banihal-Hinjhal Road, Chamalwas-Chaknarwa Road, Hewagan-Neel-Zarari Road that have been blocked due to snow and landslides should be restored immediately and transport services resumed so that essential supplies could reach to these areas.
He said that most of the areas in district Ramban particularly Banihal were facing erratic drinking water supply and power failure.
Shaheen said that the services were needed to be restored on an immediate basis.
He urged the administration to expedite restoration work and ensure supply of essential commodities besides electricity and drinking water to the people and also have a preliminary survey conducted to assess the damages due to rains and snowfall across J&K so that adequate assistance would be provided to the affected families.