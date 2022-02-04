Restore J&K's abridged constitutional, democratic rights: Masoodi in LS

New Delhi, Feb 4: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (MP) from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi Friday sought restoration of abridged constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of NC issued here said that speaking on the discussion on the motion of thanks on the address of the President in Lok Sabha, Masoodi said President in his address steered clear of issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose constitutional, and democratic rights were snatched on August 5, 2019.
He said the address falls short of expectations and was oblivious of a roadmap towards the restoration of the abridged constitutional rights and democracy in J&K.
Expressing concern over the delay in the restoration of people's government in J&K, Masoodi contended that India was a union of states and that every constituent unit of the country had a distinct character and identity.