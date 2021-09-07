Restore legitimate constitutional rights of people: Tarigami

In a statement issued here, Tarigami said that the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) issued by the erstwhile state of J&K under Article 35-A had now become a sole basis for defining permanent resident of Ladakh union territory, which was validation and vindication of the essence of Article 35-A in ensuring constitutional guarantees to the people of J&K and Ladakh which was arbitrarily made inoperative.

“Through the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two union territories, not only has the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government undermined the basic structure of the constitution but the relationship between J&K and the union itself. The only way to put it back on track is by immediately restoring democracy along with full autonomy and statehood to the erstwhile state of J&K,” he said.

Tarigami said that the democratic forces should raise their voice for restoration of the legitimate rights of the people.

“Let those in authority understand that forced silence can’t be construed as acceptance,” he said.