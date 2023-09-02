Restore statehood, democratic process: Congress

He said that J&K must get its elected government without any further delay to put an end to bureaucratic rule which has led to disappointment among the public.

According to a press note, the Congress leader was addressing party workers in Anantnag. He blamed BJP government for depriving people of their democratic rights and termed the move deliberate and politically motivated. “People are confronted with tremendous hardships, there is no accountability in the administration. No one is ready to hear or address public issues. But in response the government is trying to satisfy people only by hollow promises and tall claims with regard to development and prosperity, which is nowhere to be seen,” Mir said.