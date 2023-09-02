Restore statehood, democratic process: Congress
Anantnag, Sep 2: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir today urged the centre to respect the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and restore the statehood and democratic process.
He said that J&K must get its elected government without any further delay to put an end to bureaucratic rule which has led to disappointment among the public.
According to a press note, the Congress leader was addressing party workers in Anantnag. He blamed BJP government for depriving people of their democratic rights and termed the move deliberate and politically motivated. “People are confronted with tremendous hardships, there is no accountability in the administration. No one is ready to hear or address public issues. But in response the government is trying to satisfy people only by hollow promises and tall claims with regard to development and prosperity, which is nowhere to be seen,” Mir said.
“Making tall claims day in day out has become a new normal in J&K, but the reality is that public has been rendered speechless and unable to seek resolution of their genuine issue. The matter of the fact remains that the bureaucratic set up is not even ready to listen public grievances and their redressal has become distant dream,” he added.
Mir told the workers that Congress nd INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP’s deceitful strategies and its anti-people policies.