Restore statehood, democratically-elected govt in J&K as Centre has 'utterly failed' there: Cong

Asking why the situation there has reached this stage, the Congress leader said J&K and Ladakh are in direct control of the central government and the home minister has not made any statement on the situation there.

"He might be busy in saving the minister of state from going to jail and he is devoting most of his time there," he alleged referring to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra whose son has been arrested for allegedly mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Vallabh said this is the peak season as far as economic activity in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned and during this time, these kinds of events are happening and the home minister is silent.

"Why can't he speak up on the reason for these killings? For the first time there are selective killings. It shows that Government of India has utterly failed to understand the ground realities in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Vallabh also claimed that the unemployment rate is 21.6 per cent there, the highest in the country, and it shows the total lack of empathy by Government of India on this issue.