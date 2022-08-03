Restore statehood to J&K not as charity but as a matter of right: PC

Srinagar, Aug 3: J&K Peoples Conference senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Vakil has said that restoration of statehood is not charity but the right of the people of J&K.
According to a press note, he was reacting to a recent statement of Minister of State for Home in the Parliament regarding restoration of statehood. Vakil while addressing a meeting of party workers in Ningli Gath and Jaanwari, Sopore town said that the Parliament of India should not facilitate denial of rights to the people of J&K.
"Alienation of people in Kashmir is at an all time high. The lack of a representative government has further estranged the people from the system. And when people stop relating with the system, it is a dangerous sign", he added.