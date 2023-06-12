Restore subsidised kerosene oil, rice supply: JKCSF

Srinagar, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani has demanded the restoration of kerosene oil supply to general public besides rice and other items on ration depots.
In a statement, he said that the restoration has become imperative in view of the ever hike in electricity tariff .” Due to the hike in the electricity tariff, it has become unaffordable for a household living below poverty line to bear the expenses of electricity,”he said.
Wani stated that the government has stopped the subsidy supply of kerosene oil and other commodities like rice and the same has pushed the BPL population of the society to the wall. Now on the other hand due to too much hike in electricity fee the worries have compounded and the poor households have been ignored on all fronts, he said.