Restore surface connectivity in snowbound areas: NC MP

Srinagar, Mar 4: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone Friday said that life was yet to get back on track in different areas of north Kashmir districts due to the failure of the administration to restore surface connectivity following the recent snowfall.
A statement of NC issued here said that Lone expressed dismay over the failure of the administration in restoring road connectivity and other public utility services in Tangdar, Machil, Kanzalwun, Dawar, and other upper reaches of the entire north Kashmir belt.
He also contacted the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and impressed upon them to restore surface connectivity and public utility services in the snow-bound areas.
He also asked the administration to review the availability of essentials including rice, kerosene oil, LPG, firewood, edible oil, and medicines in the snow-bound areas.