Restrictions under section 144 to be imposed in Pattan villages from Dec 27 to 29: Baramulla administration

"Whereas, Sr. Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, while citing circumstances and assessment of ground situation, has recommended not to grant permission for the said programme: Now in order to maintain peace and tranquillity and to prevent any imminent danger to life and property, restrictions under Section 144 CrPC shall remain in force in villages Gund Khawaja Qasim and Kanterbugh of Tehsil Singhpora and Pattan respectively including the restrictions as specified that No assembly or congregation(s) of four or more persons shall be allowed, No procession shall be allowed in the above said villages, No person, other than a member of Armed Forces/ Police/ Magistrate o a Public Servant, duly authorised or on duty, shall carry fire arms or an article capable of being used as weapon of offence, No person(S) shall use loudspeaker(S) or any other amplifying sound fora making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether a moving vehicle(S) or otherwise except with prior permission of competent authority."