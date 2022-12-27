Restrictions under section 144 to be imposed in Pattan villages from Dec 27 to 29: Baramulla administration

Srinagar, Dec 27: In order to maintain peace and prevent any imminent danger to life and property, Baramulla administration has decided to impose section 144 CrPC in some Pattan villages.
The restrictions shall remain in force from 7:00 PM on December 27, 2022 till 7:00 AM on December 29, 2022, officials said.
“Whereas, Deh Shia Association Kanterbugh, through the medium of an application has objected to the grant of permission for conduct of Programme at Imambarah Gund Khwaja Qasim Kanterbugh Pattan on 28th of December 2022 on the grounds that same may lead to law and order problem. The application was endorsed to the Sr. Superintendent of Police Baramulla for necessary action under rules. Sr. Superintendent of Police Baramulla vide letter No. CS/Permission/2022/10737 dated: 27.12.2022 has reported that venue of the Programme, i.c. Imambarah Kanterbugh Gund Khawaja Qasim has been a bone of contention between two rival groups since long and there is every apprehension that law and order situation may arise if the permission is granted in favour of one of the groups to conduct the scheduled programme," order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla reads.
"Whereas, Sr. Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, while citing circumstances and assessment of ground situation, has recommended not to grant permission for the said programme: Now in order to maintain peace and tranquillity and to prevent any imminent danger to life and property, restrictions under Section 144 CrPC shall remain in force in villages Gund Khawaja Qasim and Kanterbugh of Tehsil Singhpora and Pattan respectively including the restrictions as specified that No assembly or congregation(s) of four or more persons shall be allowed, No procession shall be allowed in the above said villages, No person, other than a member of Armed Forces/ Police/ Magistrate o a Public Servant, duly authorised or on duty, shall carry fire arms or an article capable of being used as weapon of offence, No person(S) shall use loudspeaker(S) or any other amplifying sound fora making a speech or any announcement for any other purpose whether a moving vehicle(S) or otherwise except with prior permission of competent authority."