Results of various blocks of NC’s organisational elections announced

A statement of NC issued here said that the blocks where election results were announced included Budgam and Soibugh in Budgam; Chadoora, B K Pura and Lasjan in Chadoora; Khag in Beerwah; Baramulla, Kandi and Narvakandi in Baramulla; Sangrama, Wagoora and Khoi Sangrama in Sangrama; Singhpura and Pattan in Pattan; Sharda Paramlla, Brijhama, Noorkhai Palipura and Bonyar in Uri and one each in Zadibal and Eidgah constituencies.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, who is the convener of the elections, greeted the successful candidates and urged them to utilise the opportunity to make the party stronger at the grass root level.

He asked the newly-elected block presidents to embark on a door-to-door campaign to take the party’s inclusive and holistic development agenda to every doorstep.