Resurgence of wild boars evokes concern in Kashmir

In north Kashmir, he said, the reason may be owing to the increase in the population of wild boars because it is located near LOC. “ Wild boars are not native to Kashmir and were first introduced in the region during the time of Maharaja Gulab Singh,” he said, adding that the “first (recorded) sighting of the wild boar after the 1980s was in 2013, after a dead pig in the Limber and Lacchipora wildlife sanctuaries of the Kajinag range in North Kashmir was spotted.”

The official told Greater Kashmir the wild boar resurgence needs to be studied thoroughly. He said that they have not yet conducted any census of the animal, “which is a prolific breeder and is omnivorous.” “It is an invasive species and a prolific breeder. And universally it is a fact that when an invasive species comes it becomes dominant on the native species. It will obviously have a negative effect on the ecosystem,” he said.