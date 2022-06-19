Retention rate in J&K schools below national average

Srinagar: The retention rate of students in government schools of J&K is below the national average.

The revelation came to the fore during the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting convened by the Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

Retaining students in government schools has become a major challenge for the J&K School Education Department (SED).

The PAB meeting for J&K was convened under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the Financial Year 2022-23 to consider the Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B).