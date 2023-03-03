Retired  RTC employees rue lack of service benefits

Srinagar, Mar 3: The retired Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees have rued lack of service benefits.
In a statement issued by the retired employees of erstwhile JKSRTC they apprised the Managing Director JKSRTC that “we the retired employees (1748 Employees) of JKSRTC have been kept away from our rights from last several years by not been given benefits like: 6 th Pay Commission Rs. 72,07,76,663.00, C.O.L.A arrears Rs. 17,13,99,101.00, D. A arrears Rs. 28,42,69,588.00, Leave Salary difference Rs. 11,05,15,258.00 and Gratuity difference Rs. 16,98,29,252.00.”
Among 1748 employees several have expired and their families are “starving due to their poor financial conditions.”
“They have no other means of earnings. We have submitted all pending arrears bills to the Secretariat office for further process, but nothing is happening on those bills. We are still waiting for our rightful demands,” the statement read.