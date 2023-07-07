Retired SI of J&K Police attacked in Budgam

Srinagar, July 7: A retired Police officer was injured after he was attacked with an axe in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
He has been identified as Muhammad Assadullah Bhat of Chadoora.
He was shifted to a local hospital where he received 11 stitches.
Bhat retired as Sub-Inspector in J&K Police.
Police registered a case and preliminary investigations revealed that a drunkard had committed the offence.
“We have launched a hunt to nab the attackers,” Police said. “The attackers tried to snatch money from the victim.”