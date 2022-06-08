Return of KPs to Kashmir mandatory for lasting peace: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Wednesday said that return of Kashmiri Pandits to Kashmir is mandatory for lasting peace.
She was addressing to media persons in Tulmulla. “For lasting peace in J&K, we need to restore the communal harmony in our society which was torn apart in the early nineties by separatists and subversive elements and make sure that every displaced Kashmiri returns to the valley,” said Dr Andrabi.
She stated that Kashmiri Hindus are equal stakeholders. “Those who are trying to create a vicious atmosphere to sabotage the rehabilitation and return of the displaced community are the enemies of humanity and do not belong to our inclusive cultural traditions. We cannot afford to let them succeed in their divisive terrorist mindset,” Dr Andrabi said.
She added that protection of minorities is not the responsibility of the government only but that of the common majority community members too.
She assured the community leaders and representatives that everything will be done by the government to ensure their safety and their resettlement in Kashmir valley.
She appealed to the civil society groups and the religious preachers to emphasise on creating an atmosphere wherein the designs of subversive and communal and divisive elements are defeated and they are thrown out of our society so that we are able to present our real inclusive face to the world of humanity.
According to a press note, Waqf Board established a Welcome Pandal for the pilgrims of Mela Mata Kheer Bhavani at the shrine Complex in Tulmulla in Ganderbal district. The juices were offered to every Yatri on his entrance into the campus by the Waqf Board.
This was the first of its kind initiative of J&K Waqf Body. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board remained present on the Pandal for the day along with the In-charge Chief Executive Officer of Waqf Board Ishtiaq Mohiuddin and other staff.
Such a gesture was highly appreciated by the pilgrims and the Shrine Management Committee. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi held interactive sessions with the pilgrims, tourists, management body and the representatives of various government departments.