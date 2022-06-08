Return of KPs to Kashmir mandatory for lasting peace: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

She stated that Kashmiri Hindus are equal stakeholders. “Those who are trying to create a vicious atmosphere to sabotage the rehabilitation and return of the displaced community are the enemies of humanity and do not belong to our inclusive cultural traditions. We cannot afford to let them succeed in their divisive terrorist mindset,” Dr Andrabi said.

She added that protection of minorities is not the responsibility of the government only but that of the common majority community members too.

She assured the community leaders and representatives that everything will be done by the government to ensure their safety and their resettlement in Kashmir valley.

She appealed to the civil society groups and the religious preachers to emphasise on creating an atmosphere wherein the designs of subversive and communal and divisive elements are defeated and they are thrown out of our society so that we are able to present our real inclusive face to the world of humanity.