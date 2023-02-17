Revenue Court Room inaugurated at Kupwara

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that this revenue court will cater to the legal requirements of revenue related cases in general and benefit the people of Kupwara in a long way. The new revenue court room will provide a comfortable and conducive environment to the advocates, staff and litigants to work with added efficiency for the cause of justice.

He said pendency of cases have decreased from 3-digit to 2-digit number which is a good sign of the justice delivery system. On this occasion, the DC congratulated the people of Kupwara for having such a beautiful revenue court room near the lawns of DC complex Kupwara. He appreciated R&B department Kupwara for renovating court room building beautifully on a very short notice.