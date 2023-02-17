Revenue Court Room inaugurated at Kupwara

Kupwara, Feb 17: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray Friday inaugurated Revenue Court Room at district headquarters Kupwara.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that this revenue court will cater to the legal requirements of revenue related cases in general and benefit the people of Kupwara in a long way. The new revenue court room will provide a comfortable and conducive environment to the advocates, staff and litigants to work with added efficiency for the cause of justice.
He said pendency of cases have decreased from 3-digit to 2-digit number which is a good sign of the justice delivery system. On this occasion, the DC congratulated the people of Kupwara for having such a beautiful revenue court room near the lawns of DC complex Kupwara. He appreciated R&B department Kupwara for renovating court room building beautifully on a very short notice.
"It is matter of great satisfaction that the R & B department renovated this building in a short notice beautifully. Side room of the building will be used soon as a Bar room for lawyer", DC said.
Dr Sagar said that it feels great to see lawyers here work in a very disciplined, and professional manner in the justice delivery mechanism that is why the public have faith in the judiciary. On the occasion, Bar Association members thanked the DC and said that there was great demand of separate revenue court in Kupwara
"Today, our long pending demand was fulfilled by the Deputy Commissioner, and we are highly thankful to Dr. Doifode Sagar Dattatray" said President bar association Kupwara. The DC later heard around 10 revenue related cases. He keenly listened to both the parties and passed necessary orders related to the cases.