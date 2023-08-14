Revenue Deptt concludes promotion exercise of Tehsildars

Srinagar, Aug 14: In a significant development aimed at enhancing public service delivery, the Revenue Department has successfully concluded the promotion exercise of Tehsildars.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with this in-charge Tehsildars pending for promotion for a long time have been regularised and this crucial step ended ad hoc system within the gazetted cadre of Revenue service.
To further fortify the framework and ensure optimal utilization of available workforce, all eligible Naib Tehsildars have been promoted to the position of Tehsildars.
Despite the existence of pending matters spanning several years, the Revenue Department, driven by its commitment to bolster the public service delivery framework, has successfully concluded the process of promoting Tehsildars. It is worth mentioning that pending issues have been resolved, and most of the critical vacancies have been filled.
This strengthening of the Revenue Department will serve as a catalyst in ensuring that the revenue services provided under the Public Service Guarantee Act of 2011 are promptly accessible to the public within the prescribed timeline.