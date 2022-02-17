Revenue official arrested for taking bribe in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: ACB

Srinagar, Feb 17: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a revenue official for receiving bribe in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said today.
“Habibullah Mir, Naib Tehsildar, Chuker, Tehsil Kunzer, District Baramulla [was] arrested for demanding ₹30,000 from complainant for granting permission for cutting [a] walnut tree,” said a spokesman of the ACB, in a statement.
He said that they received a complaint, wherein the complainant had alleged that Habibullah Mir, Naib Tehsildar Chuker, Tehsil Kunzer, District Baramulla was demanding bribe of ₹30,000 from him for granting permission to cut an old walnut tree.
“The complainant approached Habibullah Mir, Naib Tehsildar for the removal of the walnut tree with his application moved through Tehsildar Kunzer. The tree as per the complainant was very old. It was about to fall anytime. There were apprehensions of tree causing damage to the house or to any family member,” said the spokesman.
“He approached authorities for seeking permission for cutting of tree. The Naib Tehsildar concerned after visiting the spot asked for a bribe of ₹30,000 for granting permission. The amount was later settled at ₹20,000. Out of the agreed amount the complainant deposited ₹10000 in the bank account of the Naib Tehsildar on the directions of accused.”
Immediately after receipt of the complaint, a pre-verification was conducted by ACB into the matter. “Based on pre-verification, prima facie offences u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) were made out against the alleged accused person Habibullah Mir Naib Tehsildar Kunzer. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 07/2022 was registered in Police Station ACB Baramulla u/s 7 of the PC Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) against accused public servant & investigations started.”
During the course of investigations, the accused public servant was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹5000 from the complainant who had already taken ₹10,000 from him earlier through bank accounts. “The accused was immediately arrested on spot and his house was also searched during the search many incriminating documents were obtained by the searching team,” read the statement, adding: “Further investigations in the case are going on.”