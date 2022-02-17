Revenue official arrested for taking bribe in north Kashmir’s Baramulla: ACB

“The complainant approached Habibullah Mir, Naib Tehsildar for the removal of the walnut tree with his application moved through Tehsildar Kunzer. The tree as per the complainant was very old. It was about to fall anytime. There were apprehensions of tree causing damage to the house or to any family member,” said the spokesman.

“He approached authorities for seeking permission for cutting of tree. The Naib Tehsildar concerned after visiting the spot asked for a bribe of ₹30,000 for granting permission. The amount was later settled at ₹20,000. Out of the agreed amount the complainant deposited ₹10000 in the bank account of the Naib Tehsildar on the directions of accused.”