Revenue official arrested while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Srinagar: ACB

The complainant alleged that the deal was later settled for Rs 15,000 as first installment for the same and he approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the erring revenue official under relevant section of law.

As per the ACB spokesman, the contents of the complaint prima facie disclosed commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 adding a case FIR No 26/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigation was started. "During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed the alleged accused namely Gulzar Ahmad Makloo, Patwari, Halqa Zakura, Srinagar while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs. 15000 from the complainant as an installment. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused in presence of an independent witness”, it said.