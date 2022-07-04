Revenue official arrested while accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Srinagar: ACB

Srinagar, Jul 4: Anti Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a revenue official in Zakura Srinagar for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in lieu of issuance of revenue extracts.
An ACB spokesman said that it received a complaint alleging that the accused Gulzar Ahmad Makloo, Patwari, Halqa Zakura, Srinagar is demanding Rs 50,000 as bribe for issuance of revenue extracts of land in favour of the complainant.
The complainant alleged that the deal was later settled for Rs 15,000 as first installment for the same and he approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the erring revenue official under relevant section of law.
As per the ACB spokesman, the contents of the complaint prima facie disclosed commission of offence as defined under section 7 of the PC Act 1988 adding a case FIR No 26/2022 was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigation was started. "During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed the alleged accused namely Gulzar Ahmad Makloo, Patwari, Halqa Zakura, Srinagar while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs. 15000 from the complainant as an installment. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused in presence of an independent witness”, it said.
The accused was arrested on spot while further investigation is going on.