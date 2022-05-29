Revenue services camp held near LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara Khalid Jahangir, Tehsil Administration, Trehgam conducted Revenue Services Camp (RSC) at border and farflung Jumagund area, near Line of Control (LoC).
The Camp Services include resolution of various disputes, mutation attestation and issuance of ALC and other certificates at the door step of the people living at line of control.
The camp was headed by Naib Tehsildar, Kawari, Sajad Ahmad Bhat and attended by field functionaries of Revenue Department, besides, Namberdars and Chowkidars.
The people of the area complimented the District Administration for providing facilities at their door steps as it was the first time in the history that such facilities were provided at higher altitudes of the area at behaks like safavali , Bunvali and chokidar behak.
The concerned Tehsildar, Nazir Ahmad Shah while giving data regarding the achievements of the RSC said that as many as 35 income certificates,
Seven ALC certificates, three ST certificates, five PSP Certificates were completed upto the level of Naib Tehsildar, besides issuance of extracts of Girdawari and Jamabandi to the native land holders and documents of15 inheritance mutations were attested.