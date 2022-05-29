Revenue services camp held near LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara Khalid Jahangir, Tehsil Administration, Trehgam conducted Revenue Services Camp (RSC) at border and farflung Jumagund area, near Line of Control (LoC).

The Camp Services include resolution of various disputes, mutation attestation and issuance of ALC and other certificates at the door step of the people living at line of control.

The camp was headed by Naib Tehsildar, Kawari, Sajad Ahmad Bhat and attended by field functionaries of Revenue Department, besides, Namberdars and Chowkidars.