Review of welfare measures, grievances of retired police personnel undertaken in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 8: In order to review the welfare measures and to address the grievances of retirees today a meeting of retired police personnel was held in District Police Lines Baramulla.

The meeting was chaired by SP Hqrs Baramulla. The participants were welcomed by the officer and assured that the police are always at their disposal. She said that they should not feel alone and consider themselves still part of the police organisation and can approach any police officer or police unit at any time of exigency.