Review of welfare measures, grievances of retired police personnel undertaken in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 8: In order to review the welfare measures and to address the grievances of retirees today a meeting of retired police personnel was held in District Police Lines Baramulla.
The meeting was chaired by SP Hqrs Baramulla. The participants were welcomed by the officer and assured that the police are always at their disposal. She said that they should not feel alone and consider themselves still part of the police organisation and can approach any police officer or police unit at any time of exigency.
During the meeting, the participants raised various issues and the officer assured them that their genuine problems would be taken up at an appropriate level for their early redressal. She further added that the welfare of “our retired persons, as well as their family members, always remains our top priority.”
The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks and with the assurance that such meetings will be held on a regular basis in the future also to redress the grievances of the retirees. Besides, the Police department is also taking various measures for the welfare of retired police personnel and their wards.