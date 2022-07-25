Revival of democracy in J&K stepping stone to achieve peace in region: Dr Kamal

“Bureaucratic setup is not designed to listen to people. It is a democratically elected government that does,” said party's additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while addressing party's senior functionaries, delegates, and workers from Langate, Dara, Harwan, Faqir Gujri who had called on him here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha. Among others Peer Afaq Ahmed, Dr Syed, GN Bhat were also present on occasion.

He stated that only a duly elected representative government can take out the people from the current quagmire and added that the ruling party at the center had turned their back on the people of J&K and so have the air dropped bureaucrats.