Revival of democracy in J&K stepping stone to achieve peace in region: Dr Kamal

Srinagar, July 25 : National Conference (NC) on Monday said that delay in the revival of democracy and use of force to establish peace and tranquility in J&K will have far reaching costs for the region.
“Bureaucratic setup is not designed to listen to people. It is a democratically elected government that does,” said party's additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal while addressing party's senior functionaries, delegates, and workers from Langate, Dara, Harwan, Faqir Gujri who had called on him here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha. Among others Peer Afaq Ahmed, Dr Syed, GN Bhat were also present on occasion.
He stated that only a duly elected representative government can take out the people from the current quagmire and added that the ruling party at the center had turned their back on the people of J&K and so have the air dropped bureaucrats.
“Infact the administration is measuring upto the behaviour of the ruling party without fail. In this scenario, it is our grass roots level worker, who has become the voice of voiceless and hapless people. It is the time for our cadre to galvanise their rows and maintain the crescendo. People across the length and breadth of J&K have pinned their hopes on us. They want us to take up the mantle. We too have to walk extra mile to rise upto their expectations,” he said.