Revival of the hotels, guest-houses as per 2003 notification | HC directs Centre, J&K admin to release interest subsidy in 2 months

Allowing a related petition, a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the Ministry of Tourism GoI, J&K government, Director Tourism as also the coordination committee constituted under Government notification in 2003 to release the entire amount of interest subsidy in favour of the petitioners through their respective Soft Loan Accounts maintained with their respective Banks.

The same, the court said, should be carried out strictly in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.

In their plea, the petitioners had contended that the hotel industry, which is a concomitant part of Tourism, was subjected to fatal setback due to the turmoil in Kashmir. To combat the consequences of prolonged turmoil, they said, a special package was sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism vide Notification bearing No. 13(18)/2003-MRD dated 08.09.2003.