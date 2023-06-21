Reyaz A Sofi posted as director food and consumer affairs

'In the interest of administration, Mr.Reyaz Ahmad Sofi, JKAS, Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K, is hereby transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, with immediate effect, " an order by general administration department said.

The order relieved Abdul Sattar, JKAS,

Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs of the additional charge of the post