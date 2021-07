Srinagar, Jul 25: Militants on Sunday afternoon snatched a rifle from a cop at Khudwani crossing on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that militants snatched an AK-47 rifle from the cop namely Mudasir Ahmad in the said area.



The cop, as per the official, is from Devsar area of Kulgam and is posted at police station Wanpoh.