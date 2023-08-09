Rift widening between Kashmir, Jammu BJP units

Manzoor Bhat, who is handling media in Kashmir said that they have given lot of sacrifices for the party when nobody dared to join the party. “ We took risk and contested election on the BJP symbol. Now leaders from outside are dictating terms to us which is unacceptable to us,” he said adding that disgruntled leaders included DDC, Sarpanch and others.

Bhat said that the leaders who attended the meeting on Wednesday included office bearers, Sarpanchs, BDC members, district presidents.

The disgruntled leaders have threatened resignation, however, so far not a single leader or worker has resigned from the party.

BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that grievance can be resolved within party. He downplayed the developments. “There might be grievance and BJP JK Unit president will look into that at an earliest,” he adding that things are on right track. “There might be issues and remedy is also there handy.”