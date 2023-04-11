Ring Road affected people call on Nitin Gadkari

Srinagar Apr 11: The affected farmers and people of Ring Road from district Budgam called on the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari here.
The delegation was led by Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan. Social activist Dr Raja Muzaffar also accompanied Khan along with representatives of Land Owners Welfare Committee Srinagar Semi Ring Road.
“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that assessment for land compensation has to be done by the local administration and we are ready to pay the money. He said that he would still look into the issue and make sure farmers won’t suffer and would be adequately compensated. I also raised issue of an alternate road to Poonch via Arizal and I got assurance that it would be surveyed next year by Govt of India” said Nazir Ahmad Khan
Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat hailed efforts of Nitin Gadkari by making concrete roads across India especially Maharashtra. He urged the Union Minister to create similar infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir and also pay fair compensation to the affected people of the Srinagar Ring Road project.
“ I asked the Union Minister that payment be paid as per central law which is applicable in J&K post 370 . We also urged him to not to change the alignment of the Ring Road in Mamath area of Budgam and issue notification under central law like LARR or National Highway Act 1956 for land acquisition in Rakh Shalina , Pampore and Mamath areas. He marked our representation and said he would take up the issue with LG Manoj Sinha as well” said Dr Raja Muzaffar.