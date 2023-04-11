Ring Road affected people call on Nitin Gadkari

The delegation was led by Chairman District Development Council Budgam Nazir Ahmad Khan. Social activist Dr Raja Muzaffar also accompanied Khan along with representatives of Land Owners Welfare Committee Srinagar Semi Ring Road.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that assessment for land compensation has to be done by the local administration and we are ready to pay the money. He said that he would still look into the issue and make sure farmers won’t suffer and would be adequately compensated. I also raised issue of an alternate road to Poonch via Arizal and I got assurance that it would be surveyed next year by Govt of India” said Nazir Ahmad Khan