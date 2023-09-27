Ring Road Construction in Bandipora | Meeting to finalise land, structures award held

The meeting deliberated on the allocation of land and structures necessary for the successful execution of the Ring Road project, which is a crucial initiative that promises to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth in the district. The DC said that the Ring Road project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, improve transportation efficiency, and promote economic activities by connecting various important locations within the district.

It was informed that detailed assessments and surveys have been conducted to identify the required land and structures while minimizing any potential disruptions to communities.