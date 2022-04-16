Ring road: Landowners allege withholding of payments, stage protest

Srinagar April 16: Scores of landowners who have given up land for construction of the Ring road at Mirgund area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district staged protest on Saturday against "withholding" of their payment.
News agency KDC quoted the landowners saying that they had given their lands for the construction of the Ring road and were promised from concerned authorities of money in return.
However, the landowners alleged that they did not receive money for their lands and said that the promises made by the authorities were "mere eyewash".
“In 2018, money was remitted to some of the landowners and the rest were deprived of the same since then,” said one of the protesters.
The protesters warned that they would not allow the resumption of work on the ring road project till their payments are released.
They appealed the Lt Governor administration to look into the matter and its early redressal.