RISE coaching institute offers 100% scholarships to 3 students of class 8 to 12

Srinagar, Mar 29: RISE coaching center at Gogji Bagh Srinagar has come up with an initiative to offer the RISE Tesla Scholarship to three students of classes 8th to 12th in Kashmir.
In a handout issued here, it said the initiative has been taken with a mission to enhance the representation of Kashmiri students further in top colleges across India and overseas, which "we have been doing for years now."
"To achieve this, we are committed to providing increased opportunities for students from the region. If a student is a top performer in his school, he can be eligible for this scholarship," the handout reads.
"We believe that education is the key to unlocking a bright future, and we want to ensure that Kashmiri students are well-equipped to pursue their dreams," it reads. The students have been asked to apply for the scholarship, an initiative taken "to empower and uplift the next generation of Kashmiri leaders."