Rise in drug abuse cases in J&K |Omar Abdullah laments Govt’s ‘failure’

Srinagar, June 13: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed dismay over the administration’s “ failure” to identify the nexus behind drug trade and taking measures to stamp it out.
He said this while addressing an extraordinary session of the provincial committee meeting of the Kashmir province at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. He said the issue of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir has assumed alarming proportions that cannot be ignored anymore, a press release said.
“It is a bitter reality that Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly outpacing other states in the country in terms of drug use but surprisingly the incumbent administration is treating the issue lightly. As far as we are concerned, there should be no room for non seriousness towards tackling the rising cases of drug abuse,” he said.
The agenda of the meeting was rising cases of drug abuse in the valley – What can be done to stop this dangerous trend. During the breadth of the meeting, the participants deliberated upon various dimensions related to the topic and also gave a detailed estimation of the trend of drug abuse in their respective areas. The meeting was also marked by threadbare discussions on the party’s role in addressing the issue, the press release added.
Omar said, “Whatever we do is for future generations and whatever we earn and build in life, we do it with the intention of handing it over to our next generation. But if we continue to see our children destroyed by a scourge like drugs, then what is the purpose of our hard work? We are engaged in a political and constitutional struggle for the restoration of our rights. We will strengthen the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, we will develop and promote tourism, but the generation for which we are doing all this will not be able to thrive if the issue of drug abuse remains unaddressed.” Describing the eradication of drug abuse as a collective struggle, Omar said that the government has a lot of responsibility.