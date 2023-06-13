Rise in drug abuse cases in J&K |Omar Abdullah laments Govt’s ‘failure’

The agenda of the meeting was rising cases of drug abuse in the valley – What can be done to stop this dangerous trend. During the breadth of the meeting, the participants deliberated upon various dimensions related to the topic and also gave a detailed estimation of the trend of drug abuse in their respective areas. The meeting was also marked by threadbare discussions on the party’s role in addressing the issue, the press release added.

Omar said, “Whatever we do is for future generations and whatever we earn and build in life, we do it with the intention of handing it over to our next generation. But if we continue to see our children destroyed by a scourge like drugs, then what is the purpose of our hard work? We are engaged in a political and constitutional struggle for the restoration of our rights. We will strengthen the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, we will develop and promote tourism, but the generation for which we are doing all this will not be able to thrive if the issue of drug abuse remains unaddressed.” Describing the eradication of drug abuse as a collective struggle, Omar said that the government has a lot of responsibility.