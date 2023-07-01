Rising water levels in Dal Lake | Tanvir Sadiq expresses concern

Srinagar, July 1: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and incharge Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Saturday expressed concern over the rising water level in Dal Lake, saying the locals are under strain as they fear loss of dwellings and livelihood.
Expressing concern over the situation, Tanvir said that due to rising water level people of Mir Bahri and other interior areas of Dal are facing great difficulties. “Nearly 75 percent of the vegetable cultivation in the area has been damaged and there is also a serious threat to the cultivation of Nadru. The local population of the area are staring at an uncertain future in wake of the rising water level and its implication on their livelihoods. Their daily activities have also been constrained and at various places in the deep interiors, entire neighbourhoods have been disconnected from the surrounding areas. People are worried by the safety of their kids and elderly,” he said in a statement.
He urged the administration to take necessary measures to mitigate the looming threat in the area in and around the lake. “Normally, the water level remains below nine feet. However, a couple of days before the G20 event in Srinagar, the water level rose above10 feet and has not been reduced since then. According to residents, if the water level continues to increase, dozens of vegetable gardens located in the lake will be submerged,” he added.