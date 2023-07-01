Rising water levels in Dal Lake | Tanvir Sadiq expresses concern

Expressing concern over the situation, Tanvir said that due to rising water level people of Mir Bahri and other interior areas of Dal are facing great difficulties. “Nearly 75 percent of the vegetable cultivation in the area has been damaged and there is also a serious threat to the cultivation of Nadru. The local population of the area are staring at an uncertain future in wake of the rising water level and its implication on their livelihoods. Their daily activities have also been constrained and at various places in the deep interiors, entire neighbourhoods have been disconnected from the surrounding areas. People are worried by the safety of their kids and elderly,” he said in a statement.