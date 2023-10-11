Risk of mishaps rises in Sopore town due to road divider at busy crossing

Meanwhile, the president of the affected Mohalla said that due to the road divider, passengers and private vehicles pass through the streets, as a result of which the risks of accidents have increased here.

He emphasised that this issue should be resolved without delay, so that business activities are restored in the important markets of Sopore and at the same time the hindrance in the free movement of ordinary citizens is removed.

President of Municipal Council Sopore Masrat Rasool Kar said that the administration is focused on providing relief to the common citizens including traders. On the occasion, Masrat Kar and Additional Development Commissioner assured that they will take immediate steps to find an effective solution to this problem.