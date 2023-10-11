Risk of mishaps rises in Sopore town due to road divider at busy crossing

Sopore, Oct 11: An important meeting was held here on Wednesday to review the problems faced by traders and ordinary citizens due to the road divider at an important location in Sopore town.
In the meeting President Municipal Council Sopore Musarat Rasool Kar, Additional Deputy Commissioner S A Raina, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Sopore, Vice President Municipal Council, Councillors, Tehsildar Sopore, SHO Sopore, ARTO Baramulla, Traders Federation delegation headed by President Muhammad Ashraf Ganai, representatives of all markets, presidents of affected areas participated.
President traders' federation told the meeting that due to the establishment of a “road divider” at a particular place, the business of the shopkeepers has been badly affected. “We are facing difficulties, as a result of which the business activities in both the main markets have been practically paralyzed.” He further said that “we have repeatedly brought this matter to the notice of the authorities, but no action has been taken.”
Meanwhile, the president of the affected Mohalla said that due to the road divider, passengers and private vehicles pass through the streets, as a result of which the risks of accidents have increased here.
He emphasised that this issue should be resolved without delay, so that business activities are restored in the important markets of Sopore and at the same time the hindrance in the free movement of ordinary citizens is removed.
President of Municipal Council Sopore Masrat Rasool Kar said that the administration is focused on providing relief to the common citizens including traders. On the occasion, Masrat Kar and Additional Development Commissioner assured that they will take immediate steps to find an effective solution to this problem.