River cleaning carried out as part of effective Amarnath Yatra management

Anantnag: To ensure Swacch and Sugam Amarnath Yatra, several initiatives, namely Yatra Mitra, Kooda Do, River Cleaning, and Free Sanitary Pads Distribution, were launched on Thursday at Panchtarni.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary IAS, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, CEO Mission Youth and Yatra Incharge Pahalgam Axis and Dr Piyush Singla IAS, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag launched the initiatives.

At the outset, Thakur Sher Singh JKAS, Camp Director Panchtarni, apprised the Visitng Officers about the various initiatives taken by the Team - Panchtarni for cleanliness and sanitation of the campus, safe disposal of solid waste, protection of Environment and effective management of the Yatra.