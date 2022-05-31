Riyaz Malik bereaved

Srinagar: Zahoor Ahmad Malik, the younger brother of Riyaz Malik, the daily Kashmir Uzma’s online editor and resident editor of its Jammu edition, passed away today after prolonged illness. He was 32.

People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinaza.

Staffers of Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma have condoled the demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.