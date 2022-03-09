Riyaz Malik re-elected Anjuman-e-Urdu Sahafat President

“The members took part in the voting process online through WhatsApp on Wednesday morning. Senior journalists Riyaz Masroor, Haroon Rasheed, and Bilal Qureshi acted as observers along with Chief Election Commissioner Manohar Lalgami,” a statement of the association issued here said. “The election process continued till 2 pm. Apart from three commissioners Shabir Malik, Imtiaz Ahmad Khan, and Muhammad Taskin, member commission Ghulam Nabi Wani was also present.”