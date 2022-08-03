RLJP leader Sanjay Saraf seeks KP employees ‘be treated at par’ with others

Jammu: National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party(RLJP) Sanjay Saraf demanded to bring the Kashmiri Pandits posted in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Special Package under the transfer policy and appealed to the central government that every employee of India should spend 2 years in the Valley ,and this deployment policy should be made mandatory.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Saraf said that the Kashmiri Pandits appointed under the Prime Minister's package Employees should be treated at par with the rest of the employees of UT J& K Govt .
“Dialogue Process needs to be started with PM Pakage Employees ( on Strike ) by the UT Govt , Genuine issues needs to be addressed as they Ambassadors of KP Community in Valley.”
He said that after the “abrogation of Article 370, if Jammu and Kashmir is fully integrated with India, the employees of other states must be posted in Kashmir for 2 years so that mutual relations and coordination will increase and this integration will be more stable.”
Demanding that the employees posted in Jammu and Kashmir under the Rehbar Jangalaat Scheme be made permanent, Sanjay Saraf said that when these employees were appointed 5 years ago, they were promised that after 5 years they would be made permanent in place of vacant posts.
Saraf said that why the Service Selection Board and other recruitment agencies need to advertise these posts now, when the same forest employees can be appointed to these vacant posts. He said that these employees are experienced.
Describing the Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party as a strong fortress, the National General Secretary of RLJP said that the party will become stronger as people join and show confidence in this party day by day, he stressed on the workers to take lead in conveying the manifesto of RLJP's developmental Agenda to the common people and taking their problems to the authorities.
On this occasion, Nazir Ahmed Lone, Chak Akhla Kangan Ganderbal nominated as as National Secretary, Shah Firdous Gujjar, Chhatargul Kangan as State President SC, ST, Nazir Ahmad Raina as State General Secretary and Raja Kareem Khan as Senior Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir besides Ashiq. Hussain Khan was nominated as General Secretary Jammu Province.