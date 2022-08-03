RLJP leader Sanjay Saraf seeks KP employees ‘be treated at par’ with others

Jammu: National General Secretary of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party(RLJP) Sanjay Saraf demanded to bring the Kashmiri Pandits posted in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Special Package under the transfer policy and appealed to the central government that every employee of India should spend 2 years in the Valley ,and this deployment policy should be made mandatory.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Saraf said that the Kashmiri Pandits appointed under the Prime Minister's package Employees should be treated at par with the rest of the employees of UT J& K Govt .

“Dialogue Process needs to be started with PM Pakage Employees ( on Strike ) by the UT Govt , Genuine issues needs to be addressed as they Ambassadors of KP Community in Valley.”