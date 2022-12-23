RLJP’s anti drug rallies | ‘Divisional administration gives green signal’

Srinagar, Dec 23: Divisional administration has given the go-ahead to Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party (RLJP) national general secretary Sanjay Saraf’s request to hold anti-drug rallies in the valley from January 11 to February 1.
According to a press note, in view of the increase in the drug graph in Jammu and Kashmir, Saraf had announced anti-drug awareness rallies in the valley and said that the young generation is being ruined by drug poisoning. In this regard, Saraf had approached the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and requested permission to carry out awareness campaigns and anti-drug rallies.
The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir has given the green signal to organise these anti-drug rallies. The Divisional commissioner Kashmir directed Director College Jammu Kashmir, Director Health Kashmir and Deputy Commissioners of valley, Deputy Excise commissioner Srinagar, besides Senior Superintendent of Police of all the districts of Kashmir Province, for full support to the organisers to make these anti-Drug rallies successful and also provide Proper security to these rallies.