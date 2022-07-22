RLJSP holds meeting

According to a press note, Abdul Hamid Khan, Anita Chandpuri, Ajaz Sofi, Arif Baba, Faisal and others were present. The agenda of the meeting was to point the emphasise on the generation of income through tourism that would trickle down into different economic sectors.He also emphasised on the commendable efforts of the government towards the improvement of economy. He also urged his party workers that they should motivate the people to take benefits from the same by creating peace in the Valley