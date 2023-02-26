Road construction | R&B Deptt Uri to go for fresh tendering

Srinagar, Feb 26: The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department in border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla is mulling to go for the fresh tendering of a road construction after the contractor allegedly failed to start the work on the project.
The R&B officials in Uri and Baramulla have issued several notices to the contractor in the past but he did not take up the work.
On 23-2-2023, Executive Engineer R&B Special Sub Division Uri sent a letter to Superintending Engineer (SE) R&B Baramulla requesting him to cancel the tender.
“The work was supposed to be completed in two years but the contractor failed to start the work after repeated notices and reminders. Although affidavit have been submitted by the people rendering their land available for the same purpose and are not demanding any compensation in return,” reads the letter.
“It is as such requested that kindly cancel the tender of above subjected work as per SBD rules, so that the work could be put to fresh tenders as soon as possible,” it added.
The concerned construction company had to construct the road from Balote Mohalla to Bani via Kalan Phase 1st (under NABARD) at Garkote village.
On 17-2-2023, AEE R&B, Special Sub-Division Uri issued a final notice to the contractor which reads, “The above subjected work stands allotted to you vide Superintending Engineer Baramulla/Kupwara’s Allotment No:17979-81, Dated:07-03-2022.”
“You were supposed to start work, namely construction of road from Balote Mohalla to Bani via Kalan and complete it within two years, but you failed to start the work after repeated notices and reminders,” the order reads.
“Now you are directed to start the work within two days from the date of dispatch of this notice failing which strict action will be taken as per SBD rules,” it added.
The locals of Balote Mohalla said that they were suffering in absence of road connectivity in the area.