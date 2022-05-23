Road damaged in Baramulla after sewage spills over from open drain

Baramulla: The sewage from the outlet of a drain constructed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department Baramulla is spilling on a road in Baramulla causing damage to it.
The drain was constructed at Shah Hamdan Colony Khoja Bagh Baramulla a few months ago and the concerned contractor left its outlet open turning the spot into a cesspool.
The whole sewage from the drain flows on the roadside resulting in health hazards.
“The department constructed the drain without planning a proper outlet for it. The whole waste gets accumulated on the road side which causes inconveniences to the passersby,” said a local resident of Shah Hamdan Colony Khoja Bagh.
The construction of the drain was completed almost two months ago and since then the whole sewage coming out of the drain has accumulated on the link road of the colony connecting with the highway. The foul smell coming out of the stagnant water has become a cause of worry for the residents here.
“We fail to understand what sort of engineering and planning it is. The drain must have a proper outlet which is properly connected with another drain so that the waste doesn’t accumulate on the road. But it seems that the R&B department Baramulla constructed this drain only to release funds to the contractor,” another resident said.
Not only this, but the link road has also been disfigured after it was dug by the contractor to adjust the cement pipes beneath it for flow of sewage.
“The contractor did not fix the cement pipe by digging the road properly. The road has got elevated unnecessarily making it difficult for vehicles to pass through,” the resident said.
“Ironically, from one end, the cement pipe is connected with the drain while the other end of the pipe is open due to which the sewage gets accumulated on the roadside,” he said.
Earlier, the residents registered their complaint with the R&B department following which the concerned junior Engineer was sent for spot inspection.
“But till date nothing has been done to get rid of this open sewage and repair the slope of the link road,” the residents said.
Executive Engineer R&B department Baramulla Masroor Ahmad when contacted said the matter will be looked into.
“I will look into it and resolve the problem,” he told Greater Kashmir.