Road damaged in Baramulla after sewage spills over from open drain

Baramulla: The sewage from the outlet of a drain constructed by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department Baramulla is spilling on a road in Baramulla causing damage to it.

The drain was constructed at Shah Hamdan Colony Khoja Bagh Baramulla a few months ago and the concerned contractor left its outlet open turning the spot into a cesspool.

The whole sewage from the drain flows on the roadside resulting in health hazards.