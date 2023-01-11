Road Safety Week activities kick-start in Bandipora

Bandipora, Jan 11: With an aim to raise awareness among the general public regarding safer roads, road safety week activities were kick started today at Bandipora.
On the first day of Road safety week, ARTO Bandipora along with concerned officials conducted an extensive awareness campaign under "SwachhtaPakhwada" to propagate the cause of safer roads for all.
ARTO said that road safety week shall be observed from 11th to 17th of this month and during this period various activities will be conducted to generate awareness among the public.
Today, safety tips were shared with drivers on Bandipora Sumbal road with the aim to educate the drivers about how to protect themselves and others while on the road.