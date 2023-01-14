Road Safety Week: MVD Anantnag distributes pamphlets to road users

Anantnag, Jan 14: Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Anantnag, Dr Mohammad Zubair Lattoo along with Dy. SP Traffic Idrees Ahamad today distributed pamphlets among the commuters at Mehndi Kadal Lal Chowk and made them aware of traffic rules.
During the campaign, ARTO apprised the drivers of auto-rickshaws, two-wheelers and four-wheelers besides others about the traffic norms with a purpose to put a check on the road accidents.
Dr Zubair said that strictly following the traffic rules can help to control the road mishaps and save human lives.
DySP Traffic asked the people to obey traffic rules, signboards, speed limit, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and others. Besides, he told them to ensure proper maintenance of vehicles regularly.
Meanwhile those found obeying traffic rules were also felicitated on the occasion.
Among others present were officials from Municipality and Automobile Dealers of District Anantnag.
The drive continued from Lal Chowk to Achabal Adda and ended at Janglatmandi Hospital Road.