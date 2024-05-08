Road to Shimla MTB Championship runs through Srinagar

Srinagar, May 7: The Road to Himalaya Kashmir Chapter Mountain Biking Trials were held at the Degnibal Mountains in Hazratbal, Srinagar, serving as a qualifying event for the upcoming MTB Himalaya Shimla Championship. Around 50 cyclists participated in the trials.

In the senior category, Parvaiz Ahmad, Waheed Ahmed, and Iqlakh were declared the best three riders and selected for the MTB Himalaya Shimla Championship.

Peerzada Sajad Hussain Shah, Founder/Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Traders Society Srinagar, graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest. Accompanying him were Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Vice President of JK Cycling, and Riyaz Wani, President of the JK Mountain Biking Association. Jamsheed Jeelani, Proprietor of Amir Joo & Son, also joined in distributing prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, Peerzada Sajad highlighted the importance of cycling and youth participation in games and sports.

The event was sponsored by Firefox Bikes and supported by Amir Joo & Sons.