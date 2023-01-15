Roads, water, power supply restored to normal across Kashmir: Admin

Srinagar, Jan 15: After recent snowfall affected road connectivity and basic facilities in some areas of Kashmir Division, the administration on Sunday said that advance measures put in place by it helped to respond immediately to any emergency and restore services at the earliest.

The Divisional Commissioner’s Office in a report said that the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) cleared 5423 Kms of roads under priority- 1 and 5423 Kms, 3045 Kms under priority II and III which constitutes 99.63 percent and 89 percent respectively, a statement said.

Similarly, the R&B department cleared 3760 Kms out of 4471, therefore restoring 85 percent of road length across Kashmir Division. Also, PMGSY completed Snow clearance on 518.1 Kms which constitutes 74 percent of roads under its jurisdiction to be cleared .While ULB completed 100 percent of the total 885 Kms road length in all its 40 Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.