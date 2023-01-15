Roads, water , power supply restored to normal across Kashmir Division: Govt

Regarding the restoration of PHE Water Supply Schemes (WSSs), it was informed that a total of 86 schemes were affected by snowfall out of which 68 schemes have been restored while the work on the rest of the schemes is going on and shall be restored soon.

KPDCL reported the outage on 78, 11kv lines on January 13 of which 98 percent have been restored while the restoration processes of the remaining part continues. In view of inclement weather, SMC has announced that 80 permanent de-watering stations and 122 mobile pumps are fully functional to meet any eventuality. After the recent snowfall, SMC informed that 28 De-watering Mobile pumps were pressed in service in Srinagar city on 13th January besides it said that the Control room under the supervision of Joint Commissioner, Works has been already established.