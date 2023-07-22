Roadside quacks cheat gullible people by selling fake Ayurvedic medicines

"Although we do not have license for such practices, however, we are fetching these valuable medicines from far-flung areas of Rajasthan. We sell these medicines in every part of the country," he said.

Concerned healthcare professionals like Dr Mir Waseem stressed the urgent need for public awareness regarding such so-called Ayurvedic fake medicine. He warns that these unbranded remedies can have severe adverse effects on patients, often leading to liver and kidney damage.

He said, "Many such victims end up in hospitals, their health critically compromised by these fraudulent treatments." He emphasised the importance of educating the general public about this perilous situation. The concerned people here have urged authorities to take action against these unlicensed quacks and implement stringent regulations to safeguard the well-being of the people."The alarming rise of fake herbal medicine sales in Baramulla demands immediate attention and measures to protect innocent citizens from falling prey to these cunning fraudsters" said Farooq Ahmad, a local resident.