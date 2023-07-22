Roadside quacks cheat gullible people by selling fake Ayurvedic medicines

Baramulla, July 22: Abdul Aziz, a distraught resident of Boniyar in Baramulla district, has become the latest victim of quacks selling fake herbal medicine at various roadside junctions in the north Kashmir's Baramulla town.
The rising number of quacks preying on vulnerable individuals, particularly elders, has escalated dramatically in recent weeks, prompting concerns over public health and safety.
Aziz's ordeal began when he fell for the promise of a quack on Tehsil Road in Baramulla who assured him a permanent end to his persistent joint pain.
Hoping for relief, he spent Rs 600 on the so-called herbal medicine, only to find his condition worsen. Instead of alleviation, Aziz experienced swollen joints and excruciating pain, leaving him deeply regretful of his decision.
In the absence of any regulatory oversight, these deceitful quacks lure innocent victims with promises of curing various ailments like joint pain, skin issues, kidney problems, and weakness.
They peddle their fraudulent wares in the form of oils, powders, and cinnamon-like sticks, purportedly sourced from different parts of Rajasthan.
The unscrupulous vendors claim to be part of an ancestral business running for generations, producing photoshopped images with VIP personalities to support their dubious claims.
When questioned about the authenticity of their medicines, they evade responsibility."We are in this trade since generations," said one of the vendor.
"Although we do not have license for such practices, however, we are fetching these valuable medicines from far-flung areas of Rajasthan. We sell these medicines in every part of the country," he said.
Concerned healthcare professionals like Dr Mir Waseem stressed the urgent need for public awareness regarding such so-called Ayurvedic fake medicine. He warns that these unbranded remedies can have severe adverse effects on patients, often leading to liver and kidney damage.
He said, "Many such victims end up in hospitals, their health critically compromised by these fraudulent treatments." He emphasised the importance of educating the general public about this perilous situation. The concerned people here have urged authorities to take action against these unlicensed quacks and implement stringent regulations to safeguard the well-being of the people."The alarming rise of fake herbal medicine sales in Baramulla demands immediate attention and measures to protect innocent citizens from falling prey to these cunning fraudsters" said Farooq Ahmad, a local resident.