Robber threatening people with fake weapons arrested in Pulwama: Police

The complainant stated that the person threatened him with weapons and took his wallet containing Rs 3300 and mobile phone
Robber threatening people with fake weapons arrested in Pulwama: Police
Srinagar, Feb 7: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an extortionist, who was impersonating as militant in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting a handout, GNS reported that police Station Rajpora received a written complaint from a person(name withheld for security reasons) wherein he stated that at about 1930 Hrs while on way to home from his clinic, some unknown person intercepted him and threatened him with weapons and  asked for money  & other valuable items & fled away from the spot by taking his wallet containing Rs 3300/- and  mobile phone.

The police spokesman further said that, upon this report, a Case FIR No 8/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Rajpora and investigation set into motion. 

During the course of investigation, several persons were rounded up, one among them identified as Adil Ah Dar s/o M Yousuf Dar r/o Bellow was  interrogated professionally, who revealed that he has committed the said crime using toy pistols.

Upon his disclosure  following articles were recovered two toy pistols, 3 walets, one Redmi Mobile phone, cash of Rs 3330, JK Bank ATM card, Adhar card, SBI ATM Card,Driving License, Pan Card ,Election Card, Jio Sim card belonging to complainant, he said.

General public are  requested not to fall in any such trap and to  inform concerned Police Station about any such incident, read the statement.

