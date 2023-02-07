Robber threatening people with fake weapons arrested in Pulwama: Police

The police spokesman further said that, upon this report, a Case FIR No 8/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Rajpora and investigation set into motion.

During the course of investigation, several persons were rounded up, one among them identified as Adil Ah Dar s/o M Yousuf Dar r/o Bellow was interrogated professionally, who revealed that he has committed the said crime using toy pistols.

Upon his disclosure following articles were recovered two toy pistols, 3 walets, one Redmi Mobile phone, cash of Rs 3330, JK Bank ATM card, Adhar card, SBI ATM Card,Driving License, Pan Card ,Election Card, Jio Sim card belonging to complainant, he said.

General public are requested not to fall in any such trap and to inform concerned Police Station about any such incident, read the statement.